Triad Woman's Good Deeds Land Her On 'The Ellen Show'

GREENSBORO, N.C. - When you're watching the Ellen DeGeneres Show, you're fixated on her, the jokes, the dancing and her guests. But to celebrate Ellen's birthday, on Thursday and Friday’s episodes - special guests were invited to watch the show – all of them there for the positive things they’ve done in their communities.

One of the audience members was from right here in the Triad. Rashika Roberts landed a spot in the audience for giving back, and starting a campaign called “Share a Blanket, Warm a Heart.”

“I was just taught that you were put on this planet to serve, and each one of us has a service. So, my service I truly believe is giving back,” she said.

Roberts gives generously to the homeless. She first started giving meals and blankets to people standing out on the street in the cold. Now, she's doing more.

Since November, when she began her campaign, she's been dropping off collection boxes at churches, schools and stores all across the Triad. When they fill up with donations --- she takes them to shelters and organizations.

She says there was one moment that really stands out, when she gave to a man sitting on a median. And that's prompted even more giving.

“I gave him the blanket, I was looking in the mirror and I was thinking maybe the guy behind me was going to be upset because I was holding up the traffic, but instead… Every person behind us gave him something and when we got to the light I was so excited because the good just kept going on and on and on,” she said.

Roberts wrote in to Ellen about her experience, and before she knew it, ended up in a sea of people: all there for the good deeds they've done!

