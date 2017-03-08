Triad Women Rally For 'Day Without A Woman'

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Matt Francisco/AU Photo Collective)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Many Triad women stayed home from work Wednesday, as part of an international strike.

'A Day Without A Woman,' was planned by women in more than 50 countries to bring attention to issues women face today. Some of the issues mentioned include gender violence, reproductive rights and equal pay.

At Coffee Park in Winston-Salem, male employees worked double shifts so the women could have the day off.

The female employees decided to spend the day collecting donations for charities that support women. They collected hundreds of dollars for No Punching Bag, Dress for Success, Next Step Ministries and Family Services.

However, many women chose to go to work, like hairdresser Fallon Rudd.

"When I'm not working, I'm not getting paid," Rudd explained. "I am a supporter of women's rights but not everyone can take the day off."

March 8 is also International Women's Day, a holiday that's been celebrated since 1909.

