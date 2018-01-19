Triad Women's March to Focus on 2018 Elections

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Hundreds of Triad women will be marching to the polls on Saturday.

This year's Triad Women's March takes place in Winston-Salem, and the big focus will be on the 2018 elections and getting women registered to vote.

The grassroots movement comes one year after the historic Women's March of 2017. The movement reached all across the nation and in Greensboro. Women gathered to demonstrate their desire to create a world that is equal, tolerant, fair, and safe for all.

The Winston-Salem women's march will begin at 12:00 p.m. at Corpening Plaza, 231 W. 1st Street.

Here is a map with information about the march route and where to park for the Triad Women's March On the Polls 2018.... Posted by Triad Women's March 2018 on Friday, January 12, 2018

