Triad Workers Find Ways to Beat the Heat

TRIAD, NC – The heat is on in the Triad.

Scorching hot temperatures are making things pretty uncomfortable, especially for folks who have to work through the dog days of summer.

Frequent breaks and drinking lots of water helps keep the body cool, but some folks are finding more creative ways to beat the heat.

Bill Norman is spending his summer making whiskey at Fainting Goat Spirits in Greensboro.

He says the distillery has to remain hot for the whiskey making process to work.

“By noon, it's 93 or 94° in here and by three or four in the afternoon, it's well over 100°,” said Norman.

It gets so hot, Norman started wearing ice cubes in his clothes!

He bought several ice vests online to keep himself and his co-workers cool during the day.

The vest surrounds Norman’s body with 96 ice cubes – keeping his core body temperature low while he works in hot conditions.

"Working in here, it's really difficult for our health. It's a danger to us," said Norman.

Across town, road crews are using more old fashioned strategies to beat the heat as they installed cement medians on Walker Avenue Tuesday.

David Munoz with the City of Greensboro says employees’ safety is paramount.

They encourage workers to take frequent breaks and drink lots of water, even before their shift starts.

“We come in at 6:30 in the morning. I like for the guys to drink plenty of fluids before they get out in the hot sun,” said Munoz. “The work is still going to be here. But we want these guys to come in and be safe and be hydrated.”

Meanwhile, others are just powering through until the weather cools down.

John Loeber, who spent Tuesday painting the stairs at Boxcar Arcade Bar, says he’ll keep working through the summer, no matter how bad the heat gets.

“It's uncomfortable but I've been in North Carolina for 55 years so I'm kind of used to it,” said Loeber.

Too much time spent in the heat can be dangerous to your health.

Officials say it's important to listen to your body.

Excessive sweating, cramps, dizziness, and nausea can be signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

