Tropical System Could Form in the Atlantic This Weekend

GREENSBORO, NC -- There's nothing out there right now, but our team of meteorologists have their eye on the Atlantic this weekend. It's possible that a tropical system could form by Monday, and if it does, it may mean some rain and wind for the Carolina coast.

An area of low pressure will slowly move northward from Florida over the Atlantic this weekend. Not much is expected to happen right away, but by the end of the weekend the low may strengthen a bit. If it does, it could form a tropical depression, or even a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center puts the odds at tropical development at 50% over the next 5 days. If this system does develop, North Carolina will need to pay attention.

The most likely outcome is that the storm would remain relatively weak, and stay over the Gulf Stream waters, just off the Carolina coast. Still, that would mean some stormy and breezy days at the beaches for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It's also possible the system could get a little stronger or a little closer.

If you're headed to the coast next week, you'll want to pay close attention to the coast and keep checking back.

Copyright 2017 WFMY