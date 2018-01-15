Truck Carrying 700 Turkeys Flips Over In Eastern NC

SEVEN SPRINGS, NC (WNCN) — A truck carrying turkeys for Butterball spilled hundreds of the animals and closed a highway for hours in Wayne County Sunday.

A tractor-trailer overturned around 5:15 p.m. Sunday near Seven Springs at the intersection of N.C. 55 and East Church Street, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Many of the 700 turkeys spilled out and the road was shut down, not expected to reopen until 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Some of the turkeys died when the truck flipped. An official said that most of the turkeys stayed around the truck after the crash.

The driver, Larry Beddingfield, of Duplin County, was working as a contractor for Butterball and was cited for unsafe speed, authorities said.

He is the owner of the Beddingfield and Son Trucking, which came to clean up and round up the turkeys.

A front-end loader was at the scene Sunday night helping in the clean-up.

This was the second crash involving a truck carrying turkeys this week. On Wednesday near Greensboro, a truck driver fell asleep and the truck hit an uneven surface on the edge of the road, causing the truck to flip, officials said.

The turkeys in the tractor-trailer were also spilled and the truck later caught fire.

The clean-up and collection of the turkeys must be done before the road will reopen, officials said.

