Jeffrey Skoczlas photo

BURLINGTON, NC - Two lanes of I-40/I-85 were closed after a serious accident happened Thursday morning in Alamance county. The accident involved a tractor trailer and two cars.

The accident was close to exit 150 near Burlington. The fire has been put out and there were no injuries.

WFMY News 2 is working to gather more on this story.

Copyright 2017 WFMY