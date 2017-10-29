WFMY
Which Is Safer: Trunk Or Treat or Trick Or Treat?

Trunk or Treat VS. Trick Or Treat

Monique Zappa , WFMY 11:41 PM. EDT October 29, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Which is safer? Trunk or Treat or Trick or Treat?

Greensboro police told WFMY News 2 Trunk or Treat is generally safer because you and your kids are not on the street with vehicles.

However, if that's not your thing, take a few precautions to keep everyone safe Halloween night.

  • Dress in bright colors
  • Cross in the crosswalk
  • Carry a Flashlight 

If you plan to pass out candy, make sure you have someone there with you, just in case something happens. 

