Trunk or Treat VS. Trick Or Treat

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Which is safer? Trunk or Treat or Trick or Treat?
Greensboro police told WFMY News 2 Trunk or Treat is generally safer because you and your kids are not on the street with vehicles.
However, if that's not your thing, take a few precautions to keep everyone safe Halloween night.
- Dress in bright colors
- Cross in the crosswalk
- Carry a Flashlight
If you plan to pass out candy, make sure you have someone there with you, just in case something happens.
