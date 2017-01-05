Tuskegee Airman Thurston Gaines dies

Dr. Thurston Gaines, Jr., one of the original Tuskegee Airmen, died Saturday. In this 2008 interview, he describes being shot down and captured by Germans in WWII. (Video: Veterans Historical Project)

KPNX 1:54 PM. EST January 05, 2017

