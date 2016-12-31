Two Arrested In Connection To Burlington Homicide

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington police arrested two people they say are responsible for killing a woman on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on South Main Street.

Jasmine McNewn (left) and Marlowe Southern (right) are facing first degree murder and robbery charges.

Witnesses told police they demanded money from the victim Christina Smith then heard a gunshot.

Authorities say Smith died at the scene

