Two Arrested In Davidson County Drug Bust

Nathaniel Wagner, 21, and Tylerie White, 26. (Photo: Custom)

LEXINGTON, N.C. - After a month long investigation, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office Narcotic Unit arrested two men for planning to sell several kinds of drugs.

On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant on Michael Road, and arrested Nathaniel Wagner, 21, and Tylerie White, 26. They were charged with multiple counts of possession with the intent to deliver drugs such as methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, MDMA, and xanax. They were also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a release, Wagner received an additional charge for maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, and White was served with outstanding warrants from a previous drug investigation.

Detectives seized about 10 grams of meth, 1 gram of crack, 16 xanax tablets, and 2 MDMA tablets during the search, as well as one 45 caliber handgun and one 44 magnum handgun.

Officials say both men were placed in the Davidson County Jail. Wagner was placed under a $1 million secured bond, and White under a $5 million secured bond.

They are scheduled to appear in court on April 27.

