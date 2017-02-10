Two Bald Eagles Shot In Eastern NC

Bald eagle rescued (Photo: CBS)

ROCKY POINT, N.C. -- Two bald eagles have been shot in eastern North Carolina.

According to WNCT, one of the young bald eagles that was rescued from Bertie County has died.

Dr. Joni Seymour performed surgery on the bird for hours after it was shot with pellets.

“He fractured his right wing and generally that happens because the pellets disrupt the feathers, which are keeping him up in the air,” Seymour said.

They were hopeful the eagle would survive but it did not.

Another bald eagle, named Rocky was also shot but is recovering at a rescue group. The gunshot left his right wing fractured.

Rocky was rescued from Pamlico County six weeks ago and brought to the Cape Fear Raptor Center.

On Monday, a dead eagle was found shot to death in Chatham County.

Shooting these birds of prey is illegal in North Carolina.

“It’s a class one misdemeanor, which a conviction of it could bring you jail time,” said Sgt. David Jordan with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. “It’s possible you could receive up to six months in jail for it in state court. The replacement cost on a bald eagle is $4,313.”

That’s just at the state level. The charges are higher federally.

Anyone with information should contact the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission at 1-800-662-7167 or call Master Officer Claude Smith at (919) 239-9897.

