String Of Stolen School Bus Batteries Leads To Two Arrests

Christopher Andrew Pauley, left, and Daniel Eli Beitzel

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC - Two men are charged in connection with a string of school bus batteries being stolen in recent weeks.

Daniel Eli Beitzel and Christopher Andrew Pauley were arrested earlier this month in connection with stealing batteries throughout Randolph County.

Beitzel was charged with taking batteries from Tabernacle Elementary, Uwharrie Ridge, Eastern Randolph High, and Uwharrie Charter Academy buses. The Sheriff's Office got a report on Jan. 2 in reference to the missing batteries. Beitzel was charged with taking batteries from two other businesses in the county and arrested on Jan. 5. The Sheriff's Office says Beitzel was charged with similar crimes by neighboring agencies.

His current charges include 16 counts of Felony Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor Larceny and Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Goods and Property.

On Dec. 22, the sheriff's office learned three buses at Trinity High School had batteries stolen from them. This case led to Pauley's arrest on Jan. 9 by High Point Police. Pauley's charges are three counts of Felony Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor Larceny and Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Goods and Property.

