Two Flu Deaths In Forsyth, State Total Jumps To 32

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC -- The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reports two people died from the flu over the past week and a half, as the statewide number of cases increases.

Marlon Hunter, the director of Forsyth County Department of Public Health, said the two patients who died were a child and a senior. Out of respect for the families, Hunter said he could not disclose their ages or whether they received the flu shot.

The NC Dept. of Health and Human Services reports since the season started in October 2016, the total number of statewide flu deaths is 32, as of Saturday. There were eight eight deaths during the week of Feb. 5 to Feb. 11.

Hunter said though the weather has been unseasonably warm, the country and state are in the height of flu season. He said it's not too late to get the flu shot, and he urges all families to adhere to the warnings about proper sanitation and staying home when sick.

“We want everyone to keep in mind that more than 30,000 people – according to the CDC – die each year from the flu or complications associated with the flu. Things tend to get normalized. You hear the same messages over and over again every year, but that’s a huge number. We’re talking about death. So, we still want folks to not ignore these messages and not ignore going to the doctor when they’re not feeling well," he said.

The Forsyth County Dept. of Public Health is one of several Triad health departments to offer free flu vaccines. Walk in or make an appointment during normal clinic hours or after hours until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

