Two People Killed In Greensboro, Third Victim In Critical Condition

WFMY 11:28 PM. EDT July 29, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Police Department is investigating after finding two people dead Saturday night. 

Officers responded to an aggravated assault at a house on Juliet Place about 8:00 p.m. Police found the victims when they arrived. GPD has not said how the victims died. 

Officers later found a third victim who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police have not released a motive or suspect information. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

