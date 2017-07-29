Two People Killed In Greensboro, Third Victim In Critical Condition

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Police Department is investigating after finding two people dead Saturday night.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault at a house on Juliet Place about 8:00 p.m. Police found the victims when they arrived. GPD has not said how the victims died.

Officers later found a third victim who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police have not released a motive or suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

