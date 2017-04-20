Two police officers were shot Thursday afternoon while responding to a robbery in downtown Seattle. Photo: Taylor Mirfendereski / KING. (Photo: KING)

If viewing in the app, click here

The latest details of this ongoing news event:

- Police were involved in a shooting around 1:30 p.m. after attempted robbery at 7-Eleven at 6271st Ave. in downtown Seattle.

- Two officers were shot after fighting with suspects. One officer is in serious but stable condition. The other in satisfactory condition.

- Both suspects involved have been detained. One was found dead inside a building.

Two police officers were shot Thursday afternoon while responding to a robbery in downtown Seattle. One of the two suspects died of their injuries.

One officer is listed in serious but stable condition, upgraded from critical with life-threatening injuries. The Seattle Police Foundation had said earlier that the officers were "alert and OK."

One suspect was captured in the initial minutes after the incident. The second suspect was barricaded inside a building. That suspect was later discovered to have died.

Seattle police initially said they were looking for a third suspect, then later said that person was not involved in the incident and that all suspects had been detained.

Live Blog: Follow real-time updates in our Live Blog here

Photos: Police officers shot in downtown Seattle

It started as an attempted robbery of a 7-Eleven in the 600 block of First Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Seattle Police Deputy Chief Carmen Best said three suspects ran from the scene and were stopped a block away by the responding officers. One of the officers was fighting with a suspect on the ground when a female suspect hit the officer over the head with a bottle.



At some point, gunfire was exchanged. One of the suspects ended up barricaded inside a building.

One male officer, 30, is in serious but stable condition, according to Harborview Medical Center. Best said the officer was shot in the face and subsequently the ribcage. A female officer, 42, is in satisfactory condition. She was shot in the chest but her vest stopped the bullet, Best said.

"When we think about our police, this is who we should think about. People who put their lives on the line every day. People who leave their homes in the morning and their families don't know if they'll come back. In this case, these two people, these two wonderful officers are going to be able to go home," Mayor Ed Murray said.

Seattle Police evacuated the Federal Building on First Avenue and Madison Street during the investigation.

Meredith Rock, who works as a postal clerk in the Federal Building, said she was “pretty freaked out” by the evacuation.

“All these cops started showing up, and they said there was a shooting,” Rock said. “They told me to stay in the office. They told me to lock down the building, but then cops through the window, people with big guns were saying, ‘Get out! Get out now.’ So then they came rapping on my window, and I came out, and they just rushed me out of the building.”

The public should avoid the area while police investigate.

Map: Officers shot in downtown Seattle

© 2017 KING-TV