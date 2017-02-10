Two Sent To Hospital After Gibsonville Home Destroyed By Fire

Flames raged for background (Photo: Karnstocks)

GIBSONVILLE, NC -- Two people were sent to the hospital after their home caught on fire Friday morning.

Mcleansville Fire Department responded to the 6000 block of Blue Lantern Road in Gibsonville around 8:30 a.m. Officials say it took around two hours to get the fire under control.

Fire officials also said around 90% of the home was destroyed by the fire, so the people living there will have to find somewhere else to stay.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the peoples injuries are unknown at this time.

WFMY News 2 is working on getting more information.

Copyright 2016 WFMY

