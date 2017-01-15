Two Silver Alerts Issued in Triad Area: Kernersville, Lexington

Travis Lee Blount. Submitted by N.C. Department of Public Safety.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for a missing and endangered 23-year-old man.

Travis Lee Blount was last seen in Kernersville Medical Center. Officials did not state the destination of where Blount may be heading to.

Blount is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is described as a white male with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Batman t-shirt, black Batman jacket, blue jeans, white Nike high tops and prescription glasses. He is also listed as 6-foot-3 and 188 pounds, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kernersville Police at 336-996-3177.

Another Silver Alert was put out for 29-year-old David Michael Graczyk, who is also believed to be endangered.

Police said that Graczyk could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants at 107 E 1st Avenue in Lexington. There is no picture available of Graczyk.

Anyone with information about David Michael Graczyk should call the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302.

