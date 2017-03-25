Two-Year-Old Dies After Shooting In High Point

HIGH POINT, NC -- A two-year-old boy is dead after getting shot in the head on Saturday.
The High Point Police Department says the shooting happened on Filbert Place about 4:30 Saturday afternoon. EMS took the child to the hospital where he later died. Police tell WFMY News 2 the shooting appeared to be accidental. Police are not looking for a suspect.
There is no word on charges. The investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 WFMY-TV
