Two-Year-Old Dies After Shooting In High Point

HIGH POINT, NC -- A two-year-old boy is dead after getting shot in the head on Saturday.

The High Point Police Department says the shooting happened on Filbert Place about 4:30 Saturday afternoon. EMS took the child to the hospital where he later died. Police tell WFMY News 2 the shooting appeared to be accidental. Police are not looking for a suspect.

There is no word on charges. The investigation is ongoing.

