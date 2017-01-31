Uber Gets Backlash For Tweet

SAN FRANCISCO — The Uber backlash appears to be Lyft's gain.

For the first time ever, Lyft beat its behemoth ride-hailing rival in iOS downloads in the U.S. on Sunday, according to analytics firm App Annie. It just goes to show you the power of a protest.

Consumers outraged at Uber's response to President Trump's travel ban began a nationwide #deleteuber campaign this week. The company temporarily canceled surge pricing for rides from New York's JFK International Airport, which cab drivers were boycotting in support of immigrants affected by the president's executive order.

#DeleteUber? Trump ban stirs Lyft to ACLU donation as Uber takes heat

"Surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient," Uber's New York City operation said Saturday night on Twitter.

Uber went into full damage control after the uproar, apologizing "for any confusion about our earlier tweet — it was not meant to break up any strike," the company said in a statement on Sunday. "We wanted people to know they could use Uber to get to and from JFK at normal prices, especially last night."

Uber also said it was establishing a $3 million legal fund for immigrant drivers and asked Trump to cancel the travel ban.

But many angry consumers had two words for Uber this weekend: So long.

