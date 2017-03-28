UNC Fans Give Tar Heels A Big Final Four Send Off

UNC Final Four bound! Pic. USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- UNC men’s basketball team is headed to the Final Four!

The team left Tuesday night from Chapel Hill with a big send-off celebration at the Smith Center.

Among the team, a sea of Carolina Blue fans wishing the players good luck in Phoenix as they get ready to take on Oregon.

The players greeted their fans on the way to the buses bound for the airport.





The Tar Heels have played in 19 Final Fours more than any other team.

The Team will take on Oregon in the Final Four Saturday night. You can watch the game on WFMY News 2. You can also tweet with us using #UNCOn2

Plans are also underway for a Watch Party in the Smith Center on Saturday night.

