CHAPEL HILL, NC – Students on the campus of UNC-CH are taking what started as a “crisis” and turning it into a relief effort for people in need.

Last Friday, officials at UNC had to cancel everything because of a water shortage in Orange County caused by a water main break.

Thousands of students and Orange County residents rushed to the store to load up on bottled water.

But within one day, the water came back on, leaving a lot of people with gallons and gallons of water they don't necessarily need.

But instead of letting it all go to waste -- one student decided to look at the bigger picture.

Isabella Sabato, a senior at UNC, started collecting leftover water bottles for communities in need.

"We take what we have for granted all the time,” said Sabato. “I think about how we freaked out over not having water for three hours and there are people in Flint (Michigan) who haven't had running water for years and there's people in North Carolina that are affected by Hurricane Matthew."

Sabato started the water drive by collecting bottles from a few friends.

But then she turned her efforts to social media and now the word is spreading fast!

Sabato posted a message on Twitter, asking her followers to donate to the cause.

Within less than 24 hours, she has nearly 600 “retweets” and “likes.”

Together, they've collected over 30 cases and 10 gallons of water at the Student Rec Center.

Donations are still rolling in and Sabato has her heights set high.

"The more I think about how big this can get and how much we can collect and how many people we can potentially help, I'm just over the moon,” said Sabato. “I am a shy person and I don't really love attention so all of this is just crazy. But I feel like getting the word out is more important."

The water will be donated to families in Flint, Michigan – some of whom have been affected by tainted water for two years!

Donations will also go to families in North Carolina who are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Matthew.

Student organizers are working with the Red Cross to get the donations to people who need them most.

“This is different than asking people to go out and buy water or give money. Instead, they already have the water at their home and they don't necessarily need all of it,” said Sabato. “Whereas some people don't have clean running water. They could use it all the more than we could right now.”

The water drive was organized by students, but it's not only for students.

Anyone and everyone is encouraged to donate.

You can drop off your donations at the UNC-CH Student Recreation Center on South Road in Chapel, Hill NC.

