UNC vs. NC State & Wake vs. Duke on WFMY News 2 This Week

ACC Basketball (Photo: Hall, Brian, Custom)

It's an ACC takeover on WFMY News 2 this week! UNC takes on NC State on Wednesday, then Wake is ready for its rematch against Duke on Saturday.

TUESDAY 2/14/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- NCIS

9:00 p.m. -- Bull

10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

WEDNESDAY 2/15/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- ACC Men's Basketball: UNC vs. NC State

***If basketball runs long, Doubt will air in full on delay and we will delay remaining shows.***

10:00 p.m. -- Doubt (series premiere)

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

***Hunted will air overnight at 1:37 a.m. and Criminal Minds will air at 2:37 a.m.***

THURSDAY 2/16/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory

8:30 p.m. -- Great Indoors

9:00 p.m. -- Mom

9:30 p.m. -- Life in Pieces

10:00 p.m. -- Training Day

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

FRIDAY 2/17/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- MacGyver

9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii-Five-O

10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

SATURDAY 2/18/17

12:30 p.m. -- Inside College Basketball

1:00 p.m. -- ACC Men's Basketball: Wake Forest vs. Duke

***NCAA Basketball: Kansas vs. Baylor will air at 1 p.m. on 2-3 or 1256 for Time Warner Cable customers.***

3:00 p.m. -- PGA Golf: Genesis Open

***Golf will join in progress on the main channel as needed at the end of the ACC game.***

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Paid Programming

7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Ransom

9:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: NCIS: New Orleans

10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:20 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 Sports Special

11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune

12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

1:05 a.m. -- Right This Minute

SUNDAY 2/19/17

12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports Special: Frontier Communication Iron Cowboy

1:00 p.m. -- NCAA Basketball: Maryland vs. Wisconsin

3:00 p.m. -- PGA Golf: Genesis Open

6:30 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6:30

7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m. -- The Good Fight (series premiere)

9:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles

10:00 p.m. -- Elementary

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami

12:35 a.m. -- Right This Minute

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

Submit Photos/Videos: Email myphotos@wfmy.com

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2017 WFMY