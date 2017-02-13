UNC vs. NC State & Wake vs. Duke on WFMY News 2 This Week

It's an ACC takeover on WFMY News 2 this week! UNC takes on NC State on Wednesday, then Wake is ready for its rematch against Duke on Saturday.
TUESDAY 2/14/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- NCIS
9:00 p.m. -- Bull
10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
WEDNESDAY 2/15/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- ACC Men's Basketball: UNC vs. NC State
***If basketball runs long, Doubt will air in full on delay and we will delay remaining shows.***
10:00 p.m. -- Doubt (series premiere)
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
***Hunted will air overnight at 1:37 a.m. and Criminal Minds will air at 2:37 a.m.***
THURSDAY 2/16/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory
8:30 p.m. -- Great Indoors
9:00 p.m. -- Mom
9:30 p.m. -- Life in Pieces
10:00 p.m. -- Training Day
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
FRIDAY 2/17/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- MacGyver
9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii-Five-O
10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
SATURDAY 2/18/17
12:30 p.m. -- Inside College Basketball
1:00 p.m. -- ACC Men's Basketball: Wake Forest vs. Duke
***NCAA Basketball: Kansas vs. Baylor will air at 1 p.m. on 2-3 or 1256 for Time Warner Cable customers.***
3:00 p.m. -- PGA Golf: Genesis Open
***Golf will join in progress on the main channel as needed at the end of the ACC game.***
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Paid Programming
7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- Ransom
9:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: NCIS: New Orleans
10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:20 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 Sports Special
11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
1:05 a.m. -- Right This Minute
SUNDAY 2/19/17
12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports Special: Frontier Communication Iron Cowboy
1:00 p.m. -- NCAA Basketball: Maryland vs. Wisconsin
3:00 p.m. -- PGA Golf: Genesis Open
6:30 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6:30
7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
8:00 p.m. -- The Good Fight (series premiere)
9:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
10:00 p.m. -- Elementary
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami
12:35 a.m. -- Right This Minute
