UNC vs. Pitt & Duke vs. Miami on WFMY News 2 This Weekend

Your favorite CBS shows are on this week followed by the cherry on top - five college basketball games on our air including UNC vs. Pittsburgh and Duke vs. Miami!

TUESDAY 2/21/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- NCIS

9:00 p.m. -- Bull

10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

WEDNESDAY 2/22/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Hunted

***Read Also: NC Couple on CBS' 'Hunted' Series***

9:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds

10:00 p.m. -- Doubt

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

THURSDAY 2/23/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory

8:30 p.m. -- Great Indoors

9:00 p.m. -- Mom

9:30 p.m. -- Life in Pieces

10:00 p.m. -- Training Day

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

FRIDAY 2/24/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- MacGyver

9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii-Five-O

10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

SATURDAY 2/25/17

12:00 p.m. -- ACC Men's Basketball: UNC vs. Pittsburgh

***CBS NCAA Basketball: SMU vs. U Conn will air at 12:00 p.m. on 2-3 or 1256 for Time Warner Cable.***

2:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball: Florida vs. Kentucky

4:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball: Duke vs. Miami

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- ACC Tournament Preview Special (RAYCOM)

8:00 p.m. -- Ransom

9:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune

12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

1:05 a.m. -- Right This Minute

SUNDAY 2/26/17

12:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports Special: B&W Trailer Hitches Rodeo

1:30 p.m. -- Inside College Basketball

2:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball: Syracuse vs. Louisville

4:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:29 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes

9:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami

12:35 a.m. -- Right This Minute

