LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Rhiannon Giddens performs on stage at The Royal Festival Hall on February 1, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns) (Photo: Gus Stewart, 2016 Gus Stewart)

GREENSBORO, NC -- While names like Beyonce and Adele are popping before Grammy night, UNCG is talking about Rhiannon Giddens.

The UNCG graduate is up for two Grammy awards for her 2015 mini-album "Factory Girl". The album is up for "Best Folk Album" and the song "Factory Girl" is nominated for "Best American Roots Performance".

Copyright 2017 WFMY