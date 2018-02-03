Five Died En Route To Baby's Birth In SC Crash, Victims Identified

Caution Tape (Photo: Getty Images/Flickr RF)

Darlington County, SC--A vehicle was on its way to an area hospital for the delivery of a child when five people, including two unborn babies, died in a crash Friday night.

Troopers say 11 people were thrown from a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer after it struck a drainage culvert and overturned on Rogers Road in Darlington County around 11 p.m.

One of the passengers was in labor at the time of the single-vehicle crash, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The driver and two other passengers died, while the remaining passengers were treated for serious injuries at McLeod Hospital. One person remains in critical condition after surgery, and two children are being airlifted to MUSC, according to WBTW.

Hardee called the collision the "largest loss of life in a single collision in over 20 years in Darlington County" in a WBTW report.

The victims have been identified as 52-year-old Leonard Rouse, 14-year-old Nakisha Rouse, 28-year-old Chikari Douglas-Rouse and her unborn baby, and another unborn baby identified by the coroner as Douglas-Graham.

The mother of the unborn baby, Douglas-Graham, was reportedly not one of the deceased victims.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WLTX-TV