Urgent Clothing Need At Salvation Army High Point

HIGH POINT -- The Salvation Army of High Point has issued an urgent need for clothing donations to serve an increasing clientele and fund more social services programs.

Capt. Bobby Jackson said since Salvation Army of High Point streamlined programs and started offering clothing assistance to other High Point organizations, it is responsible for five times more people than last year. So, shelves that look full at the beginning of the week often have many empty hangers by the weekend.

Jackson said the two family stores could use men's, women's and children's clothing, but especially men's. "Men tend to wear their clothes until they have holes in them." He said they also often have nice business clothes that sit in closets and collect dust.

The Salvation Army of High Point has two stores -- 2100 N. Main St. and 1501 S. Main St. Shopping and donation hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jackson urged anyone who wants to donate to do so during normal store hours. He said donations dropped off outside after-hours often get damaged or stolen. And, remember Salvation Army volunteers will never go door-to-door soliciting donations.

If anyone reading this story needs clothes and can't afford them, Jackson urges you to contact your local Salvation Army and ask to be put in touch with the social services department. Search for your local chapter here.

