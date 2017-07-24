U.S. 52 Reopens After Weekend Closure In Wiston-Salem

Section of U.S. 52 Reopens

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - NCDOT reopened U.S. 52 between mile markers 107 and 109 early Monday morning.

NCDOT temporarily closed a section of the highway over the weekend to demolish the Rams Drive Bridge in Winston-Salem.

It's part of the Salem Creek Connector Project.

Crews tore down the old bridge, removed and installed signs, installed lighting, and repaved sections of the road.

During the weekend closure, drivers were directed around the construction using I-40 Business and Peters Creek Parkway in opposite directions.

NCDOT plans on widening U.S. 52 and replacing the Rams Drive Bridge this week.

The work is expected to be complete by mid-November of 2017.

Until then, drivers can expect more lane closures in the coming months.

Once the work is complete, NCDOT says, traffic congestion will be reduced and drivers will have a direct route to downtown.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Copyright 2017 WFMY