US HWY 52 Reopens After Car Runs Into Concrete Median in Winston-Salem

Part of US 52 near exit 105 (Clemmonsville Road) was temporarily closed Wednesday morning when a car ran into a barrier separating the northbound and southbound lanes.
The inner lanes were closed around 8:20 a.m. and reopened around 9 a.m.
The city of Winston-Salem posted a photo of the car on social media.
