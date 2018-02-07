US HWY 52 Reopens After Car Runs Into Concrete Median in Winston-Salem

An accident temporarily closed part of US 52 in Forsyth County when a car hit a barrier in the median.

Part of US 52 near exit 105 (Clemmonsville Road) was temporarily closed Wednesday morning when a car ran into a barrier separating the northbound and southbound lanes.

The inner lanes were closed around 8:20 a.m. and reopened around 9 a.m.

The city of Winston-Salem posted a photo of the car on social media.

