WFMY
Close

US HWY 52 Reopens After Car Runs Into Concrete Median in Winston-Salem

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:53 AM. EST February 07, 2018

Part of US 52 near exit 105 (Clemmonsville Road) was temporarily closed Wednesday morning when a car ran into a barrier separating the northbound and southbound lanes.

The inner lanes were closed around 8:20 a.m. and reopened around 9 a.m. 

The city of Winston-Salem posted a photo of the car on social media.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories