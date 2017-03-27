USC Women Also Headed To Final Four!

(Photo: WLTX)

Stockton, CA (WLTX) - South Carolina's women's basketball team is headed to the Final Four for the Final Four for the second time in program history, after getting by Florida State 71-64 Monday night in California.

The women's team now joins the Gamecock men in the championship semifinal, after the men secured their slot a day earlier.

The team was led by junior Kaela Davis, who scored 23 points.

The Gamecocks started off strong, scoring the first five points of the game.

Freshman Tyasha Harris punctuated the early part of the game with two big plays: a steal and lay in, and a three-pointer at the buzzer to close out first quarter.

The Gamecocks interior defense made it tough for FSU's guards to penetrate into the pain, and with a USC run in the final minutes of the second quarter, the Gamecocks would have a 40-29 lead at intermission.

With AP All-American A'Ja Wilson in foul trouble most of the night, Head Coach Dawn Staley turned to a smaller lineup to put pressure on the Seminoles.

Led Davis, USC actually increased their lead with Wilson on the bench, leading by as many as 16 at one point.

The Gamecocks had to withstand one final rally from FSU, but made the plays down the stretch to close it out.

South Carolina next plays Stanford on Friday night in Dallas.

