Virginia Mom & Children Missing After House Fire

Monica Lamping and her two children vanished over the weekend. (Photo: Family photos)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Police have issued a Missing / Endangered alert for 29-year-old Monica Bogart Lamping and her two children. They mysteriously vanished after their home caught fire over the weekend.

Sheila Bogart, Monica’s mother, said it's unlike her daughter to not call someone and let them know where she is.

“We had texted with Monica the day before as we always do: me, my husband, and her best friend. She had sent text messages back and forth,” said Bogart.

Bogart said the last time she heard from Monica was last Friday. On Sunday morning she received a call from Virginia Beach Fire Department, telling her Monica’s home off of Sullivan Boulevard was destroyed by a fire.

Two pets were killed. Fire investigators say a space heater is what caused the fire.

“Our first thoughts on Sunday morning was hopefully she had just stayed at [her best friend] Anne's house, because we knew the kids had been with Anne and that she was with Anne. But Anne confirmed that she picked them up and that she said that she was going home and she had several text messages from her that evening from 6:20 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. that night, traded text messages back and forth with her. And then at that point, we don't know what happened after that,” said Bogart.

Virginia Beach Police say Monica was last known to be traveling with her 7-month-old and 9-year-old children in a 2002 green Jeep Cherokee with the Virginia tag number XPU-6357.

The case is under investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Departments Missing Persons Unit, who has been working with the family to help locate Monica and her children. If located, please contact a Virginia Beach Police Department Missing Person Detective at (757) 385-4101 or the Virginia Beach Police Emergency Communications at (757) 385-5000.

