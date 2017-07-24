Van Found Submerged In Winston-Salem Pond

Crews pull a van from a Winston-Salem pond. No one was inside. (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Fire officials say a van was found submerged in a pond with no one inside on Monday evening.

Officials say a dive team with Lewisville Fire Department and Winston-Salem firefighters went out to the submerged van in the 2700 block of Willard Road.

Car in lake. Water Rescue T2, Rescue 1, B2, Lewisville FD dive team on scene. Willard Rd. #wsfire .122 pic.twitter.com/Jky04zAEZJ — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) July 24, 2017

According to Winston-Salem Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey, someone walking around the pond saw the van, and called officials.

Ramsey says the van was in about 10 feet of water. He says no one saw the van go into the water.

Crews pulled the van out of the water a little after 8:30 p.m.

