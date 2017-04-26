Vegetation In Burlington Park Promotes Violent Crime: Police

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police are looking to prevent crime in Burlington City Park through better landscaping.

According to Burlington Police, heavy vegetation and untrimmed trees in the park could be to blame for recent violent crime.

"We did have a murder here and we believe the assailants utilized the creek lines to conceal themselves as they were making their approach," Assistant Chief Chris Verdeck said. "The untrimmed brush gives criminals a place to hide."

You may be wondering, why not just trim the plants? According police, the city is not allowed to.

The city joined a state-sponsored watershed study several years ago. The goal was to address a lack of insect diversity in the creek.

By agreeing to take part in the study, the city was banned from mowing or cutting plants around the stream.

Now, state lawmakers are working to pass a bill that would allow Burlington to trim the vegetation.

An amendment to Senate Bill 434 would allow publicly owned property to be exempt from the rules if it posed a risk to public safety.

The bill passed in the Senate on Tuesday. It now goes to the House for a vote.

Copyright 2017 WFMY