ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Archdale police told WFMY News 2 a vehicle rear ended a school bus Friday morning.

The crash happened on NC-62 and North Main Street around 7:25 AM. Children were on board at the time but police do not think any of them were injured.

EMS is checking the kids as a precaution.

