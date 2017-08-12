VERIFY: Are Suspects Using Business Cards to Transfer a Drug Substance?

Man wearing blue jeans shirt and showing blank white business (Photo: Pinkypills)

QUESTION:

Are suspects using business cards to transfer a drug substance called ‘Burundanga’ that incapacitate victims?

ANSWER:

No, Scopolamine also known as ‘Burundanga’ is not a listed drug of concern by the Unites States Drug Enforcement Administration.

SOURCES:

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections

Drug Enforcement Administration

Food & Drug Administration

U.S. Department of State

PROCESS:

A Facebook post has been making the rounds in early August that appears to be an email sent from a Sergeant at the Louisville Department of Corrections. The post warns women of accepting cards from anyone when they are alone due to an incident that happened when a female was allegedly drugged after she was handed a business card at a gas station. The substance on the card that left the woman feeling dizzy and short of breath is a supposed drug called Burundanga that suspects are using to disable victims to then steal from them. The email is encouraged to be shared and send to “every female/male you know.”

WUSA9 contacted the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections to verify they sent the email alert out and if the context of the email is true. Assistant Director Steven Durham gave the following statement: “Former Louisville Metro Department Sergeant Greg Joyner retired from Metro Corrections on September 1, 2015. He retired in good standing from Metro Corrections. I have seen the warning you referred to in the email below. I cannot report on the origin of the email, but I can confirm that it is not an official statement and the email should not be relied upon for any purpose.”

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Burundanga, also known as the drug Scopolamine is not a controlled substance and is therefore not regulated by the DEA and not listed as a drug of concern.

Scopolamine is an alkaloid derived from a plant family called Solanaceae.

There is also an FDA approved Scopolamine Transdermal patch, a medication intended for anyone who has struggled with motion sickness and to prevent nausea. It is meant to be placed behind the ear.

A 2011 article from the U.S. Department of State reports drugging with Scopolamine as a way rob tourists in Bangkok as well as Colombia. The article says Scopolamine can be given in liquid or powder form in foods and beverages but no report of the substance being transferred on business cards.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 WUSA-TV