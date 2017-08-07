VERIFY: Blowing Out Candle Can Badly Burn You?

GREENSBORO, NC -- A viral video of a Texas woman blowing out her candle is raising serious questions about the half-second practice most of us think nothing about.

The video, reportedly captured by a home surveillance camera, shows 29-year-old Ashley Brawley blowing out her candle (reportedly a three-wick vanilla scent from Bath and Body Works). Instead of extingushing, the flame appears to blow up in her face. She screams and runs off.

In a Facebook post, Brawley's husband explained she ended up in the hospital with first and second-degree burns. Fortunately, she's OK. But, the situation had our VERIFY team wondering if this was an isolated incident or if it's really dangerous to blow out candles the old-fashioned way.

To VERIFY, we looked at candle incident reports from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

It listed one other incident this year -- in May -- involving a candle similar to Ashely's. A consumer described her three-wick, Bath and Body Works candle, shooting up in a foot-high flame. She said her floor got ruined from the wax. Bath and Body works responded, saying other factors -- like wick size and room draft -- can affect a candle.

After this latest incident with Ashley in the video, Bath and Body Works released another statement saying candles are safe to use in accordance with instructions. Those instructions say nto to burn the candles longer than three to four hours (in the post, Ashely's hisband claims hers had burned for three hours nad 20 minutes before the incident).

