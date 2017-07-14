WFMY
VERIFY: Can You Get Lice From A Movie Theater Seat?

CBS 19's Dana Hughey finds out!

Dana Hughey, KYTX 10:51 PM. EDT July 14, 2017

TYLER - CBS 19 viewer, Heather P. wanted to know can you get lice from movie theater seats. 

She believes her children and cousins contracted lice from a movie theater and wanted us to verify if that was possible.

Our Verify team checked and found out it is possible, but unlikely to get lice from a movie theater seat.

We were also able to verify that lice is not a personal hygiene or environment cleanliness issue. It's just a human issue.

Another thing we verified is false. Over the counter medicines are effective on Super Lice. Doctors say a prescription is needed to treat lice that's resistant to Pyrethrin over the counter treatments.

VERIFY: Sources

Dr. John Page - CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic

Chad Richardson - 316 Pest Control - 903.372.2773

Help VERIFY

Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

 

