VERIFY: Can You Get Lice From A Movie Theater Seat?

TYLER - CBS 19 viewer, Heather P. wanted to know can you get lice from movie theater seats.

She believes her children and cousins contracted lice from a movie theater and wanted us to verify if that was possible.

Our Verify team checked and found out it is possible, but unlikely to get lice from a movie theater seat.

We were also able to verify that lice is not a personal hygiene or environment cleanliness issue. It's just a human issue.

Another thing we verified is false. Over the counter medicines are effective on Super Lice. Doctors say a prescription is needed to treat lice that's resistant to Pyrethrin over the counter treatments.

VERIFY: Sources

Dr. John Page - CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic

Chad Richardson - 316 Pest Control - 903.372.2773

