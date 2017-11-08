VERIFY: Can You Protect Your Eyes From Blue Lights Using a Pill?

(Source: Pixabay)

GREENSBORO, NC-- You wake up, then immediately check your phone.

Then at work, you spend hours staring at a computer screen before coming home and watching TV.

The average American spends nearly 11 hours a day staring at screens.

Doctors say the “blue lights” coming from all those screens can hurt your vision.

With no end of screens in sight, how can we protect our eyes?

WFMY News 2 is verifying if taking a pill can prevent damage to your eyes.

If you Google “Blue Light Vitamins,” a list of supplements will appear that say will help filter blue light and reduce eyestrain.

We asked Dr. Christine L. Hagen, a Neurologist at Novant Health if these pills have any merit.

“There are quite a few supplements out there, that are sort of advertising this, but I don't know that any of that is proven. There's a lot of people that tell you what you want to hear,” Hagen said.

She broke it down even further.

“Most supplements come about because there was a small study that said a little of this may be helpful or a little bit of that here and there. But you can get any supplement and it can tell you that it does that, but it doesn't have to be FDA approved in any way shape of form.”

So we can't verify that these pills can protect you.

The important thing to keep in mind is that none of them are FDA approved.

FDA approval means that product is safe and effective with research and testing showing that the benefits outweigh the risks.

In a dietary supplement fact sheet the FDA writes, “supplements are not permitted to be marketed for the purpose of treating, diagnosing, preventing, or curing diseases."

Dr. Hagen believes you are better off eating a balanced diet, making sure to eat dark greens like kale and spinach.

