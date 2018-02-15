VERIFY: Can Your Toothbrush Make You Sick Again?

WINSTON SALEM, N.C.-- It's that time of year where everyone is getting sick, whether that be a cold or the flu.

And after you recover, the last thing you want is to get sick again.

A viral Facebook post shared more than 200,000 says you should throw out your toothbrush after you are sick so you don't reinfect yourself.

Can your toothbrush make you sick again?

To verify, we are checking in with Dr. Christopher Ohl an infectious disease specialist at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

"If you put a virus on there and it was one you were just recovering from you can't re-catch it back so there would not be a cycle of getting the same cold over and over and over or the flu over and over." Dr. Ohl said.

Dr. Ohl says your body is working for you---building immunity with antibodies to whatever strain of virus you have in you.

So we are verifying that the viral post is false.

You can't get sick again from your toothbrush.

But beware, there are more than 200 viruses that cause a cold.So if you do get sick again Dr. Ohl says it won't be the exact same sickness.

"It's just simply that there is so many circulating right now that you are picking up new ones it's not from your toothbrush more likely than not it's from other people or the environment." Dr. Ohl said

