Verify: Did Facebook Remove Several Catholic Pages?

QUESTION:

Did Facebook really shut down/remove several Catholic pages?

ANSWER:

Yes, we can verify that Facebook did indeed remove Catholic-based pages.

SOURCES:

Facebook spokesperson

PROCESS:

After posts started circulating earlier this week regarding the removal of Catholic pages on Facebook, the record is finally being set straight by the biggest social media website.

Pages like the Papa Francisco Brasil and Holy Mary Mother of God posted that they were shut down by Facebook without explanation. Holy Mary Mother of God told WUSA9 that the incident occurred on July 17 at about 10 p.m. when they saw a notification saying their pages have been unpublished from Facebook for breaking one or two of the site's policies.

Holy Mary Mother of God claimed that Facebook never specified what policies were broken and that no notification was provided once the page was restored.

The Christian culture brand website Churchpop.com confirmed the following five pages were effected by the Facebook removal: Catholic and Proud, (6 million likes), Papa Francisco Brasil (3.8 million likes), Father Rocky (3.5 million likes), Jesus and Mary (1.7 million likes) and Holy Mary Mother of God (200,000 likes).

Facebook policy on the site states, “We remove content, disable accounts, and work with law enforcement when we believe there is a genuine risk of physical harm or direct threats to public safety.”

The WUSA9 Verify team reached out to a Facebook spokesperson who gave the following statement: “All Pages have now been restored. This incident was triggered accidentally by a spam detection tool. We sincerely apologize for the issue this has caused.”

