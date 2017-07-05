VERIFY: Does E-15 Gas Hurt Your Car?

Source: Sheetz (Photo: Mollerus, Meghann)

GREENSBORO, NC -- It's marketed as an environmentally-friendly, cheaper alternative to regular unleaded gas -- E-15.

VERIFY INQUIRY

North Carolina Sheetz gas stations started carrying it last year, and it's usually the cheapest option at the pump. E-15 is a combination of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline and is a higher-octane fuel.

In 2011, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved E-15 on vehicles built after 2001.

But, there are widespread reports that E-15 does far more harm than good on cars. Are those reports true?

VERIFY SOURCES

To verify this story, we got insight and analysis from two credible sources -- a 2013 E-15 report from AAA and David Dew, the general manager of Honest-1 Auto in Greensboro.

VERIFY PROCESS

In December 2015, two years after the EPA approved E-15, AAA put out a warning. It found despite ethanol's benefits, most drivers are unaware of E-15's negative impacts.

More than 90% of vehicles on the roads aren't approved by manufacturers to use E-15. It can cause faster engine failure and system damage. Several automakers have said on record their warranties will not cover claims caused by E-15.

Local expert David Dew backs up that information. He said Ford, for example, certifies only vehicles 2012 or newer can use E-15. He also explains ethanol is a well-known corrosive.

"Although E-15 is rated for use in most vehicles made 2001 or later, it is not always the right call for your vehicle," Dew said.

"Many modern vehicles require the use of an 89 or 91 (here we have 93) octane rating; this is due to higher compression in the cylinders which can cause lesser fuels to combust under pressure, leading to an engine knock, which can damage your engine over time," he added.

It can eat through rubber seals, hoses and various other parts of the fuel system. He explained although E-15 can save a few cents on the front end, it can cost drivers more on the back end, because it lowers fuel economy.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

We can verify not all 2001 or newer cars should take E-15, as it can cause more harm than good. Use E-15 only if your car's manufacturer certifies it for your particular vehicle and will honor a warranty, if there's damage.

