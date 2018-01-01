VERIFY: Does It Take 30 Days To Form A Habit?

COURTESY: USA Today

VERIFY QUESTION

With all this talk about making new year's resolutions, we better talk about turning those resolutions into habits.

WFMY News 2 reporter Hope Ford said she always heard it takes 30 days to form a habit. Hmm...30 days of doing something doesn't sound so hard, but is that 30-day rule true?

VERIFY SOURCE

To VERIFY, we consulted Jessica Bruno, a family therapist at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center in Winston-Salem.

VERIFY PROCESS

Bruno explained forming a habit is creating a behavioral change. The length of time it takes for one person might be entirely different for someone else. Therefore, we verified the 30-day rule isn't true.

She suggested choosing an achievable, habit-forming resolution using the acronym SMART. The S stands for 'specific.' The M stands for 'measurable.' The A stands for 'agreed-upon. The R stands for 'realistic.' The T stands for 'time-based.'

Here is an example: if your goal is to work out more, your SMART resolution could be, say, losing 10 pounds by March.

To help you stick with your goal, find an accountability partner who is not afraid to call you out on excuses. And, if you fall off the wagon, don't give up. Bruno said to aim for progress, not perfection.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

In conclusion, we verified it does not necessarily take 30 days to form a habit. In making your resolution, remember the acronym SMART.

