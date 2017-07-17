VERIFY: Does Lemon Eucalyptus Repel Mosquitoes Better Than Deet?

Courtesy: LifeAspire.com

KERNERSVILLE -- WFMY News 2 viewers Kelly Thompson and her son Matthew want to know -- does lemon eucalyptus repel mosquitoes better than deet?

They saw an article, claiming a certain lemon eucalyptus mixture is more effective than store-bought deet brands. So, they reached out to Good Morning Show anchor Meghann Mollerus to verify.

VERIFY SOURCES

Journal of Insect Science study

National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) studies

Montgomery County Environmental Health Director - Scott Cole

VERIFY PROCESS

The Journal of Insect Science study found products with 30% lemon eucalyptus oil worked the same as products with 98% deet. A second study out of Bolivia had similar findings. But, a third study out of Tanzania found eucalyptus oil worked 10% better than deet.

Montgomery County environmental health director Scott Cole explained both products repel mosquitoes, but they work differently on different people.

"A product that works for me might not work for my wife. That's what we recommend from the health department's perspective. Find a product that works for you, and use it as directed by the labeling and manufacturer's recommendation," Cole said.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

So, can a homemade lemon eucalyptus remedy repel mosquitoes better than deet? In conclusion, we can verify it can. But, different products work differently on different people. And, before you try a homemade mosquito repellent like this -- talk to your doctor. You'll want to see if those exact ingredients in the suggested measurements are safe to use.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

ORIGINAL VIEWER VERIFY QUESTION:





Copyright 2017 WFMY