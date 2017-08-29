VERIFY: How Do You Stay Safe In A Tornado?

TYLER - After a string of devastating tornadoes in East Texas, several lives were lost and viewers asked questions. We verified how you can stay safe in a tornado in your home, on the road or in a classroom.

We found the best place to be in a home is on the lowest, most interior room. If you don't have a space fitting the criteria, go to a closet or bathroom.

If you're on the road, get out of car and duck down in a ditch. We found staying in your car is not the safest option, because high winds can pick your car up hundreds of feet, leaving little room for survival after a fall.

Our source said avoid hiding under an overpass, despite what you've heard. The overpass creates a wind tunnel and become more dangerous.

VERIFY: Sources

National Weather Service

Lee Carlaw, Meteorologist

