WFMY
Close

VERIFY: How Do You Stay Safe In A Tornado?

Verify: Tornado Safety Pt. 2

Taeler De Haes, KYTX 10:24 AM. EDT August 29, 2017

TYLER - After a string of devastating tornadoes in East Texas, several lives were lost and viewers asked questions. We verified how you can stay safe in a tornado in your home, on the road or in a classroom. 

We found the best place to be in a home is on the lowest, most interior room. If you don't have a space fitting the criteria, go to a closet or bathroom. 

If you're on the road, get out of car and duck down in a ditch. We found staying in your car is not the safest option, because high winds can pick your car up hundreds of feet, leaving little room for survival after a fall. 

Our source said avoid hiding under an overpass, despite what you've heard. The overpass creates a wind tunnel and become more dangerous. 

VERIFY: Sources

National Weather Service

Lee Carlaw, Meteorologist 

© 2017 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories