VERIFY: Is 'Baby Water' Necessary?

ATLANTA -- Kroger recently put out a recall on all "Comforts Purified Water with Flouride" brand baby water because of a mold issue. And so that got us thinking: Is baby water necessary for your child?

RELATED: Recall Issued For Baby Water Sold At Kroger Supermarkets

For this issue, we first turned to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They have very clear guidelines on water for infants. According to the CDC's website, when water is labeled as intended for infants, the water must meet "tap water" standards established by the Environmental Protection Agency and indicate that the water is not sterile. The minimum quality level is tap water.

It turns out that at least one brand, "Nursery Purified Water," originates out of the Mableton, Ga. municipal water supply. And the label shows that the added minerals "are not nutritionally significant."

However, if you're planning to use tap water instead, it's important to know that not all tap water is the same.

"If you use well water, it's very different to a public water supply," 11Alive Medical Correspondent Dr. Sujatha Reddy said. "But I think you have to know where your water comes from and then maybe reach out to your county water department to find out if your water is safe for your baby. But your pediatrician is also going to be a good source for that."

So here's our verdict: If you live in an area with a regulated city or county water supply, you can use tap water - or even buy water by the gallon with no concerns. However, if you are worried about too much fluoride in your tap water or the quality of your well water, you can go ahead and splurge for the $1.39 bottle. But it likely isn't necessary.

As for fluoride, the CDC says that too much of it can cause fluorosis - or white spots on tooth enamel - in infants. But the levels are regulated across the state and are required to fall within the guidelines of no more than .8 milligrams per liter.

Verify sources:

© 2017 WXIA-TV