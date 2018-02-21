VERIFY: Is It Safe To Shower During A Lightning Storm?

During a thunder-storm, the strong lightning has struck on small town (Photo: Evgeniy1, Evgeniy1)

You want to shower, but you hear the crack of lightning outside during a storm.

Is it safe to shower during a lightning storm?

To VERIFY this, we checked with the National Weather Service and found out that it is advised not to take a bath, shower or use any other plumbing during the storm.

If you have metal pipes lightning could strike your plumbing and conduct electricity all the way to your sink, shower or bathtub.

It could give you a shock and even hurt you.

It's very hard to determine where and when lightning will strike, so it's hard to say who's at risk and who's not.

So though the risk is small, The National Weather Service says to make sure you save your showers, baths and dishwashing until after the storm passes.

