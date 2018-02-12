VERIFY: Is Smoking With Kids In The Car Illegal As Of January 30th?

(Source: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- A viral article liked and shared millions of times on Facebook says it is illegal to smoke with kids in the car as of January 30th.

Here is what we know for sure. An estimated 36 million adults in the U-S smoke cigarettes, but smoking comes at a price.

The CDC says one of out every 5 deaths stems from smoking. On top of that, second hand smoke contributes to 41,000 deaths among non-smoking adults and 400 deaths of infants each year.

So it's understandable that this blog post from love this pic.com is resonating with people shared and liked more than 3 million times, combined.

It says there is a new law that bans smoking with children in the car effective January 30th to protect children from secondhand smoke.Violations would come with a fine up to $100.

Through our research, we found this article is misleading at best.

First, it fails to mention if it was a federal, state, or local law--which leads readers to believe it refers to a federal law.

It also mentions that the law applies to all private vehicles.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, right now only 8 states and Puerto Rico have restrictions on smoking in vehicles with minors.

The Alabama House passed a similar smoking ban on January 30th, but it is not state law just yet.

We also found no federal law or even proposed federal legislation on that topic on Congress.gov.

So we are verifying that the viral article is false.

