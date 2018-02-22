VERIFY: Should You Fill Your Gas Tank With A Tanker Truck Present?

(Source: Twitter)

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- When you see a fuel tanker at the gas station do you just drive away?

WFMY News 2 reporter Carly Flynn Morgan asked our team to verify a tweet she saw.

(Source: Twitter)

The tweet says "Anyone else taught to not buy gas when you see the oil tanker? I was told that you're getting the gas at the bottom of the storage tank which is filled with sediments. When you pump your gas those particles go into your car and erode your engine."

To verify if this is true we asked Adolph Hattley a local mechanic and Patrick DeHann a gas price analyst.

"Gas stations have a fairly robust systems to make sure and ensure fuel quality. Frankly it's not something that would worry me if I pull up. You can file it under more of a myth that's been perpetuated over the years, " DeHann said.

Hattley agreed saying it was a myth.

Both say there are multiple filters working for you. The gas is filtered at the refinery, and then again when it's pumped into the tanker. It's filtered coming into your car through the gas pump and your car has a fuel filter.

That's a lot of filtering.

So we are verifying the tweet is false.

To be fair sediment is moving around when gas goes into the storage tank at gas stations, but it is minor.

You don't have to drive away or wait to gas up your car if a fuel tanker is there. There is no risk of damaging your car.

