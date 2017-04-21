Verify: Weight loss supplement Garcinia Cambogia

VERIFY QUESTION:

Did a student from Harvard lose 40 pounds using Garcinia Cambogia diet pills?

ANSWER:

We can verify this is false.

PROCESS:

The article sent to us from a viewer came from piop.net.

The article has the headline "Student from Harvard incredible 40 pound weight loss recipe using Garcinia diet pill formula." And its supposed to look like CNN covered the story.

It's the story of Amanda Haughman, a woman who could never get skinny no matter how hard she tried.

By using Google's reverse image search, we found out that Amanda is a not a student. In fact, she's not a real person.

Her real name is Rachel. She is a 24-year-old mother of two from Nova Scotia.

Rachel was profiled in the Daily Mail last October after losing 100 pounds, without any weight loss gimmicks.

How'd she do it? Like any other respectable Canadian, she focused on calorie counting, eating healthy foods with portion control and exercise.

SOURCES:

Daily Mail

RESOURCES:

Google reverse image search

