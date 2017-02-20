WFMY
Victim Shot Multiple Times In Greensboro

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 2:58 AM. EST February 21, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Police Department is looking for the man that shot someone just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 3200 block of James Place. Police say when the arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injures.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

